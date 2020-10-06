John David (JD) Lambert

John David (JD) Lambert, 77, of Metaline Falls, concluded his visit here on earth and departed to his heavenly home on September 21, 2020. His wife, daughter, and granddaughter were by his side. JD was born in Tieton, Washington on February 28, 1943 and grew up in various towns in Eastern Washington. He and his family settled in Metaline Falls where he attended high school. After graduation he went to work in the aerospace industry until he retired in 2014.

He had a great love and passion for his Arabian and Saddlebred horses. He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Phoebe Lambert. He is survived by his wife Joanna, his daughters Kym Herman, Alicia Kallinen, and Candace Ellsworth. He is also survived by three brothers and three sisters as well as 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at the Assembly of God Church in Metaline Falls on Saturday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C90544b5f54a84b372ce708d8661cbc08%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637371620878172098&sdata=wp7IeYocicLmRMXoiYiJxKCjapBzu95bpVu569Ts2fg%3D&reserved=0>.