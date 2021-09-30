John Andrasko

by Obituaries

John Andrasko passed away September 27, 2021 at his Mullan, ID home at the age of 86. He was born in Wallace, ID on August 12, 1935 to John Andrasko, Sr. and Josephine (Gorshe) Andrasko.

He was a member of the Mullan High School class of 1953. He began his many years of work first with a paper route while in junior high school and then setting pins for bowling at the Morning Club in Mullan several evenings a week.

John continued working during the summers for the Savenac Nursery near Haugan, MT, planting trees while living in housing provided for young workers. His next job was working for the railroad between the Silver Valley and as far east as Missoula replacing rails, ties, and spikes.

He then enlisted in the US Army spending most of his two years of service at Camp Casey patrolling the 38th Parallel border between North and South Korea.

Upon returning home to Mullan, John worked at the Star Mine in Burke for a number of years. He then worked at the Sunshine Mine for numerous years until a number of minor injuries and a couple of major injuries forced him to retire.

John is survived by his brother, Pete Dufresne; his step-daughter, Stephanie (Dr. Dave) Salter; and a very special lady, Dyanna Thompson. He is also survived by his aunt, Ella May Gorshe; and cousins, Juli Zook, Jackie (Don) Almquist, Steve (Bonnie) Gorshe, Jeff (Billie Jo) Zook, and Jared (Ai) Zook.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Andrasko, Sr., who passed away at age 37 when John was 3 years old. Also preceding him was his mother, Josephine, and step-father, Peter Dufresne, Sr. John often mentioned that Pete was a really good father to him.

Uncle Louis Gorshe, Aunt Rose and Uncle Gene Bland also preceded him as well as Aunt Marguerite and Uncle John Soini and cousin, John Soini, Jr.

John appreciated his close friends who visited, called, and helped him in many other ways over the years: Alex Acuna, Fred Manthey, Ron Moultrie, Paul Pitman, Ralph Pribble, Scott Samms, and others.

A special thank-you to Jim Zingler, Jr. who helped give John exceptional care over the past two years. Jim is truly appreciated.

There will be no service for John, as he requested. The family will have a celebratory gathering at a future date.

If you care to send a memorial in John’s name, please consider: The John Mullan Museum, PO Box 675, Mullan, ID 83846; Mullan Community Foundation, PO Box 472, Mullan, ID 83846; Friends of Mullan Library, PO Box 479, Mullan, ID 83846; or to the organization of one’s choice. Thank you for considering.

Rest in peace, John. We love you and will miss you forever.

