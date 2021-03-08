John A. Moe (76) longtime resident of Avery, ID passed away at his home in St. Maries surrounded by his family on February 24, 2021. He was born to Erling and Martha (Laws) Moe on October 29, 1944 in Spokane, WA.

John was raised up the St. Joe River. He attended the St. Mary’s Academy and the St. Maries schools graduated from SMHS with the class of 1963. Although he was working in the woods during high school, John went to work full-time in the woods for most of the local Gypos. He met Cynthia Holstein and the couple married in 1979 combining their families having 4 children. The couple moved up the river and settled in Avery where they were happily married for 41 years. In 1983 John went to work for the Avery school district.

He drove school bus and maintained the fleet of 3 buses. At one time he drove one of the buses, Cynthia drove one of the buses, and their daughter Candy drove one of the buses. He would drive bus in the morning, and then would mechanic for Scott & Son’s Logging during the day, returning up the river in his school bus at the end of the day. He then went to work for Shoshone County where he ran grader and plow truck. He officially retired in 2013. In his spare time, John enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and getting firewood.

John is survived by his wife Cynthia at their home; children Melody (Roger) Wigginton of St. Maries, ID, John (Allison) Schildgen of Perkinston, MS, Candy (John) Arnold of Athol, ID, and Jason Holstein of Avery, ID. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bobby Pendell, Christine Stefenson, Martha “Suzanne” Peters, Mary Becktell, and Erling Moe Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Walker Building at the Benewah County Fairgrounds. The family will provide the main dish, please bring a side dish and a story to share.