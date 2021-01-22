Johana Blomenkamp

Johana Blomenkamp, 79, of Priest River, passed away on January 6th, 2021. She was born November 5, 1941, in Newport, WA.

Johana was the eighth of ten children of Otho and Marie Savage, also of Priest River. She is survived by two brothers and three sisters, three sons, and multiple grandchildren. Those who knew her described her as “tenacious” and “feisty”, with a heart of gold.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests well-wishers make donations in her name to either The Priest River Museum and Timber Education Center, 390 Montgomery Street, Priest River ID 83856, or the Blue Lake Community Center, 9518 Eastside Rd, Priest River, ID 83856. Johana was passionate concerning both.

A celebration of life is planned for later this summer.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

