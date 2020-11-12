Joey A. Peterson

On Sunday, November 8th, Joey A. Peterson, beloved son, brother, and father of three, passed away at age 59 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Joey was born on April 2,1961 in Kellogg, ID to Richard Carlson-Peterson and Connie Hahn, PhD. He had three daughters; Stephanie, Heather, and Shara. He worked hard in the cabinet business, shared a lot of smiles working at Walmart, and graduated from Interface College for Medical Billing and worked for Healthy Resolutions. After moving around the Pacific Northwest, Joey made his way back home to the Silver Valley.

Joey loved his sports! He grew up playing them (Go Miners!), and later spent time with friends and family watching them (Go Seahawks!). He loved to be outdoors which meant a variety of hobbies, including; fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and gardening. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends and enjoying the simple things in life.

Joey was preceded in death by his father, Richard Carlson, his step-father, Theodore Hahn, and his brother, John Peterson.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Hahn, PhD; his brother, Dan (Juli) Peterson; sister, Marianne (Don) Gallinger; and brother, Rodney Peterson; as well as his three daughters, Stephanie Peterson, Heather Peterson, and Shara McElliott; and his grandchildren; Hannah, Marli, Mikey Bailey and Hazel McElliott.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 10:00 AM, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Wallace, ID. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required. Burial will be in Hunt Cemetery in Kingston, ID. A potluck reception will follow the interment service at the parish hall of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Peterson family with arrangements.