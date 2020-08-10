Joel Dahmen of Clarkston ties for 10th in PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO – Joel Dahmen entered PGA Championship Sunday just four strokes off the leader in a competitive field, and he held his own in the final round.

Dahmen shot his tournament-best 67, nailing four birdies and only one bogey in a highly-competitive field. At one point in the day, 15 players were tied at seven under.

Dahmen finished in a tie for 10th in his second PGA Championship appearance, eight under overall. His best tournament finishes in 2020 were at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth in both.

Collin Morikawa broke out of a three-way tie for first on the 14th hole with a beautiful chip shot. He won his first PGA title by two strokes, finishing at 13 under.

Dahmen is still in search of his first PGA tour win.

