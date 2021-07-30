Joel Ayayi of Gonzaga not selected in draft, signs with Lakers

by Keith Osso

Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi (11) is all alone at the rim against Santa Clara. Copyright 4NewsNow

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joel Ayayi was projected to be a late first round or early second round pick in the NBA draft Thursday, but instead he doesn’t hear his name called.

Immediately following the draft it was reported that Ayayi has signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joel Ayayi might be the most improved player in the history of Gonzaga basketball as he struggled to find consistent playing time just a couple seasons ago, and turned himself into a player many believed would be an NBA draftee.

Ayayi has proven to be a do-everything player in his time in Spokane, last year he averaged 12 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Ayayi recorded the first and only triple-double in Gonzaga history this year.

