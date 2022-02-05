Joe Rogan responds, apologizes for recent controversies

by Will Wixey

Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several artists are pulling their music from Spotify after popular podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent controversies.

Neil Young removed his music from Spotify because he says the platform agrees with Rogan’s vaccine skepticism.

Rogan responded to Young’s allegations, saying that all of the information he discusses on vaccines is credible. He said he only speaks on his podcast with verified professionals, and much of Young’s acclaimed misinformation is now stated as fact. Rogan said he was a long-time fan of Neil Young’s music, and he’s saddened by his decision.

However, Rogan ran into more trouble recently, as a compilation video of him saying the n-word various times surfaced.

“Patriot’s Take,” a social media account dedicated to exposing far-right extremism, released a video of every time Rogan had said the n-word on his podcast. Rogan said the video disgusted him, but claims the clips were taken out of context.

RELATED: Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces

Rogan said that instead of saying “n-word” he would instead say the actual word instead. He said he realizes that it is wrong now and has not said the word in many years.

Grammy award-winning artist India.Arie has since removed her music from Spotify because of the video. She said Rogan should not be saying the n-word at all, under any context.

Spotify has not made any public statements regarding the controversies and still sponsors the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

READ: Vote for your favorite things in the Inland Northwest!

READ: Washington lawmakers consider adding specialty wine license plate

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.