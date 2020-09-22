Joe Biden endorses Jay Inslee for governor

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden endorsed Governor Jay Inslee for reelection on Tuesday.

“Governor Jay Inslee is a national leader during the COVID-19 crisis and is building an economy that works for everyone in Washington state. As Governor, he delivered results for working families – expanding health care, passing paid family leave, providing sick leave to every Washington worker, and making historic investments in transportation and education. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Inslee has shown strong, steady leadership to protect Washingtonians. I am proud to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working alongside him to further expand access to health care, rebuild a strong economy, and continue the global fight against climate change,” said Biden.

In response, Inslee wrote, “I am proud to have the endorsement of the next President of the Untied States, Joe Biden. I look forward to working with a leader who follows science and is committed to delivering results for working families”

Inslee will face off against Republican Loren Culp in November.

