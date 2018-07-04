Jody Georgia Lea Lyon

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister, Jody Georgia Lea Lyon, 72, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away July 2, 2018 at the family home of Osburn. She was born February 28, 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska; Jody was the daughter of Donnie Harold and Delma Lea (Harvey) Dean.

Jody attended schools in Nebraska, Southern Idaho and in Kellogg. She married Eugene G. Lyon on December 23, 1978 in Osburn.

Jody had served as an Activity Coordinator and CNA for the Good Samaritan Silver Wood Village of Silverton. She was also the Housekeeping Manager for the Wallace Inn of Wallace.

Jody loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, crocheting, camping and her computer. Jody was also an excellent seamstress.

Jody is survived by her beloved husband Eugene G. Lyon of the family home of Osburn; two children Dan (Amy) Carney of Cataldo, Idaho, Dea Dea Carney and companion Josh Streeter of Wallace; four grandchildren Jon (Kelsey) Shultz of Big Creek, Travis (Brittany) Carney of Cataldo, Idaho, Michelle (John) Serrano of Spring Creek, Nevada, and Tiffany (Alex) Goodman of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; her great-grandchildren John, Maci, Kenadee, Tucker, Thomas and Carter (who is due on July 11th ); her mother Delma (Ivan) Knapp of Ogallala, Nebraska; one brother George C. (Mary) Brisbin of Rupert, Idaho; Jody is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Donnie Dean, her step-father George W. Brisbin, one son John Carney, her sister and brother-in-law Janice D. and Robert B. Jones.

Cremation will take place and Private Family Services will be held.

Jody loved life and loved her Family dearly; she will be so very much missed.

