Joann “Joey” Alice Mousseau

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Joann “Joey” Alice Mousseau, 70, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away November 26, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene. She was born June 29, 1951 in Kellogg, Idaho; Joey was the daughter of Duane and Betty (Christman) Larsen.

Joey has lived in the Silver Valley all of her life. She attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1969. Joey furthered her education at the Walla Walla University of College Place, Washington, majoring in education and minoring in social work.

Joey was united in marriage to Doug Mousseau on February 25, 1973 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Osburn.

Joey was a stay at home mom, but had also worked as a social worker for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare of Wallace for five years.

Joey was a member and had served as Deaconess of the Osburn Seventh Day Adventist Church, a member of the Red Hat Ladies and a beloved member of the Tuesday Night Social Club, which met at the home/shop of Jim and Martha O’Reilly of Kellogg.

Joey loved and adored her family, she also enjoyed cooking, embroidery, scrap booking, painting rocks and knitting. She was also a great supporter of the Special Olympics.

Joey is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years Doug Mousseau of Pinehurst, Idaho; two children Andrea Jo Mousseau of Pinehurst; Allison Ann Frazier (Shad) of Kingston, Idaho; one grandson Dean Frazier and one grandson on the way; two brothers Robert Larsen (Kathy) of Spokane, Washington, Bruce Larsen of Kellogg, Idaho; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joey was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Osburn Seventh Day Adventist Church with Fred Christiansen officiating. A reception/luncheon will be held at the church following services.

Joey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend; she was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Osburn Seventh Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 766 Osburn, Idaho 83849. You may share your special memories of Joey with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

