Joan Louise (Verminski) Renaldo (84) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Valley Vista Care Center on December 16, 2021. She was born to Stanley and Mary (Farrell) Verminski on November 7, 1937, in Utica, NY. Joan attended school in Clinton, NY and spent her high school years competing in the United States Figure Skating Association, competing and touring along the East Coast, with her skating partner Ken Iles. She graduated from CCHS with the class of 1955. Following high school, Joan attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1959. She went to work as a Pediatric Nurse. On September 10, 1960, Joan married Joseph Renaldo in Clinton, NY. They made their home in Glens Falls, NY before moving to Ft. Huachuca, AZ where they were stationed for 2 years while Joe was in the Army. Joan and Joe then moved to Verona, NY and then to Oneida, NY where they raised their family. Joan was regularly active in her husband’s veterinary practice and spent many years serving Rotary. She was also active in Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church where she taught 4th grade religion for over 20 years. Joan became a part time travel agent for Oneida Travel and spent 12 years with them. She also served as a part-time teaching assistant for a high school Practical Nursing Program. Joan enjoyed staying busy and volunteering; she was a Past President of NYSVMS Auxiliary, Past President of Oneida Area Women of Rotary, Past President of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Rosary Society, Leader of Children’s Activities, and once she moved to Idaho, she was a member of the Plummer Community Action Team and St. Mary’s Catholic Church Women’s Group. When Joan wasn’t volunteering her time, she also enjoyed cooking, camping, traveling, reading, and is known as Nana to her grandkids, she loved spending time with them and her family. Joan is survived by her children Christopher (Robin) Renaldo of St. Maries, ID, David (Rondi) Renaldo of Hayden, ID, Maria (Joseph) Cousins of Milford, IN, and Ann (Mark) Girasole of Lantana, TX; sister in-law Barbara Verminski of Clinton, NY; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph Renaldo, her brother William Verminski, and infant grandson Adam Cousins. Rosary will be recited on January 6, 2022, at 6:00 pm at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held on January 7, 2022, at Noon at the St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church with a meal following at the Benedictine Hall. Memorial donations may be made to the Floyd Turner Narthex Project, St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, PO Box 335, St. Maries, ID 83861.

