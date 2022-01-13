Joan A. Griesel (77) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on January 9, 2022. She was born to Anthony and Mabel Cardone on June 16, 1944, in East Orange NJ. Joan grew up in New Jersey and graduated high school. On August 24, 1963, Joan married Don Griesel in Honolulu, HI. Because of his carrier in the U.S. Navy, the family moved around the United States. Joan worked various service jobs throughout her life to contribute to her family. In 1980, Don retired from the military, and the Griesel family moved to St. Maries, ID. They homesteaded 20 acres out the St. Maries River Road and built their custom log home. Joan enjoyed taking photos and scrap booking. She also loved the outdoors and everything it had to offer; she stayed very active and took on hobbies such as deep-sea fishing, horseback riding, water skiing, and the family took many trips to Mexico. Joan is survived by her husband of 58 years Don Griesel at their home in St. Maries; son Donald (Amy) Griesel of Spokane, WA and Robert (Mindy) Griesel of St. Maries, ID; brother Joe Cardone from Arizona; and grandchildren Andrew Griesel and Amy Griesel of Colorado. She is preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Joan’s Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Hopes Haven, 53 Robinson Lane, St. Maries, ID 83861