Jitterz temporarily closes all N. Idaho coffee stands after employees test positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — North Idaho coffee shop Jitterz will be temporarily closing all its locations after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the shop, the employees believed they might have been exposed to the coronavirus and got tested. Three days later, the tests came back positive.

During that time, the two employees worked several shifts across the multiple North Idaho locations.

It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing our Jitterz stands down affective tomorrow June 28th ( all locations)… Posted by Jitterz Espresso North Idaho on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Jitterz says the employees worked at the following locations and times:

Saturday, June 20 at Hayden location, afternoon shift

Sunday, June 21 at Prairie location all day, Pleasant View location in the morning

Monday, June 22 at Seltice location, mid-morning and mid-afternoon shifts

The coffee shop says they are now deep cleaning their stores and testing all of their employees before reopening.

