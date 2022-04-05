Jimmy Joe Robinson

by Obituaries

While surrounded by family, Jimmy Joe Robinson passed away in the log house he built on the St. Joe River in St. Maries, Idaho on April 3, 2022 at the age of 66. Jimmy was born in St. Maries on May 3, 1955 to Polly Ann (Brown) Robinson and Leonard B. “Skip” Robinson. He was a proud lifelong resident of St. Maries. Jimmy graduated from St. Maries High School with the Class of 1973, where he excelled in football and track. Following his graduation from high school, Jim went to work for his father and uncle, Aaron Robinson, with Robinson Brothers Logging, Inc. When Robinson Brothers Logging, Inc., merged with St. Maries Logging, Jim continued working for Dewey Epler and Jim Beal. He ran various pieces of equipment to build roads, plow snow, and pull his most-treasured truck-driving friends through bogs of slush and mud to keep the trucks rolling. Even through his final illness, in his mind, he was still logging and pulling trucks, all the while talking and thinking about his chums. On April 15th, 1978, Jimmy married Karen (Thorhaug) Robinson. Jimmy and Karen made their family home in St. Maries, raising their two daughters, Alaina and Jenna, on the shadowy St. Joe River. He was especially proud of his daughters and all of their many accomplishments, including both having earned their Master’s degrees from the University of Idaho and Boise State University. In 1990, Jim and Karen formed a partnership with Ed and Claudia Spooner to open the automotive business Fast Eddie’s, Inc. Due to Jim’s emerging health problems, the Robinsons sold their share of the business to Ed and Claudia in 1997, and Jim retired to become “Mr. Mom” to his two busy and very-involved daughters. To say that Jim was one of the best “girl dads” would be an understatement. His two girls and their extended groups of cheerleaders, volleyball players, basketball players, dancers, track members, boaters, campers, and kids in general, all adored Jimmy Joe Robinson. Jimmy was voted “Funniest” of his graduating class. This tribute was true to Jim his entire life. Wherever Jimmy was, lively and hilarious stories followed. He was a magnet that drew people to him with his unique ability to make everyone feel special, important, and valued. Jimmy’s family enjoyed many years boating on the St. Joe River and surrounding lakes with the Jensen and Harpole families. He was a patient and safe boat driver, and taught countless kids to water ski. Another great pleasure was spending time at the Robinson Cabin located near Marble Creek on the St. Joe River. Jim loved to cook and entertain for his friends, extended family, and anybody that was hungry and needed a place at the table. He also enjoyed volunteering his time with the St. Joe Valley Car Club and the St. Maries Lumberjack Booster Club. Many great memories were formed with these organizations and the lifelong friendships from the St. Joe Valley. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen, at their family home in St. Maries, and his daughters and sons-in-law, Alaina (Robinson) and Tim Gilligan and Jenna (Robinson) and Matt Rezendes, all of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by his grandson, Payton Ryan Gilligan, and granddaughters Stella Reed Gilligan and Ellie Jo Rezendes, who will enter this world mid-April. Other surviving family members include his niece and nephew Britney (Miller) and Adam Renner, and great-niece and great-nephew Harvie Jude Renner and Mack Robinson Renner, all of St. Maries, Idaho. Jim was adored by the 50+ nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from his wife’s family, too numerous to list. Also surviving are in-laws Maryann Bailey (Michael LaPlante), Howard Thorhaug (Nancy Wolff), all of St. Maries, Idaho; Carolyn Johnson of Lewiston, Idaho, and Janice (Ray) Rogge of Somers, Montana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard “Skip” and Polly Robinson, his sister, Judy Jo (Robinson) Miller, brother Ronald Reed Robinson, brothers-in-law Roger Monahan and Wayne Thorhaug, and sister-in-law Joanne Butler. The family will hold a memorial service for Jimmy later in the summer. Jimmy asked to be remembered as being kind and having the ability to make anyone laugh. In his honor, the family requests that his friends and family undertake acts of kindness, both random and acknowledged. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 West Prairie Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815, or St. Maries Distinguished Young Women, P. O. Box 713, St. Maries, ID 83861.

