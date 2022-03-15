Jimmy Fallon has special request for Zags fans

Broadway Video/Universal Television via CNN Jimmy Fallon

SPOKANE, Wash.– Calling all Zags fans, Jimmy Fallon wants to help cheer on the team.

The Tonight Show host said he is sending Gonzaga students rowdy rags to wave around during Thursday’s game.

“I need Gonzaga to know, we’re in this together,” he said.

He is looking for a favor in return. He wants anyone watching the game Thursday to swing the towels around and sing a remix of the Spice Girls song ‘Wannabe’ with a Gonzaga twist at 11:35 during wither half of the game. (You can hear it here.)

“If that happens, that would make my heart melt. I’d be so in love with them,” Fallon said.

Fallon wants fans to post their cheers to social media so they can air it on the show.

The Zags take on Georgia State Thursday, March 17 in Portland. Then, if they get the win, they will play the winner of Memphis and Boise State in the 2nd round, Saturday.

RELATED: Gonzaga gets #1 overall seed for second straight year

RELATED: Show us your March Madness bracket

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.