Jimmy Fallon has a new challenge for Zags fans

SPOKANE, Wash.– Another game means another challenge for Gonzaga fans from Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show Host wants Zag fans to take their rowdy rags and sing something else when the game clock hits 11:35 during either half.

Instead of “I want my baby back, baby back, baby back” like the Chili’s baby back ribs commercial, he has a twist he wants fans to sing. Since the Bulldogs are facing the Arkansas Razorbacks, it’ll be “let’s beat the razorbacks, razorbacks, razorbacks. Let’s beat the razorbacks, razorbacks, razorbacks.”

Last week, when the Zags took on Georgia State, Fallon asked fans to sing a Gonzaga remix of the Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ and they delivered!

