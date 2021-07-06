Jimmy Eat World coming to Spokane Pavilion in October

Vincent Saglimbeni by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE, Wash.— Jimmy Eat World will be coming to the Spokane Pavilion this October.

Known for their hit song “The Middle,” the band from Mesa, Ariz., will be joined by Taking Back Sunday and The Beaches on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Pavilion.

Along with its stop in the Inland Northwest, Jimmy Eat World will be performing in Salt Lake City, Bend, Ore., San Francisco, Paso Robles, Calif., and San Diego.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. on July 9.

