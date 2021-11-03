Jim Hammond takes lead in Coeur d’Alene mayoral race

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The votes are coming in for the next mayor of Coeur d’Alene.

As of Tuesday night, Jim Hammond was ahead of both Joe Alfieri and Michael Lentz.

Hammond is no stranger when it comes to leading a North Idaho town. He was the mayor of Post Falls from 1991 to 1996. Before that, He was a council member for the City of Post Falls.

You can find more election results here.

So far, Amy Evans, Woody McEvers and Kiki Miller are ahead in the polls for the Coeur d’Alene City council positions.

Seat 2:

Amy Evans leads with 51.57 percent of the vote. Roger Garlock is behind her with 44.83 percent and Morgan Dixon had 3.60 percent.

Seat 4:

Woody McEvers is leading for seat 4 with 52.04 percent of the votes. JD Claridge has 43.68 percent and Grayson L. Cross has 4.28 percent.

Seat 6:

Kiki Miller leads Elaine Price with 51.90 percent of the vote.

MORE: Election Results for the November general election

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.