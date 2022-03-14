Jim Gaffigan to play the Spokane Arena this August

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
8 Victims Pulled From Rubble In Single Day; Elsa Weakens, Nears Landfall; More Britney Spears Fallout
Invision

Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55. 

SPOKANE, Wash. – Jim Gaffigan will be stopping by the Spokane Arena this August. 

The six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer will visit the Lilac City as part of his 2022 The Fun Tour. 

Gaffigan recently released his ninth stand-up special “Comedy Monster” on Netflix. The New York Times says it was “his best.” 

His Spokane stop will be August 9 with tickets going on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. Visit ticketswest.com to learn more.

READ: Country singer Jordan Davis to kick off North Idaho State Fair concert series

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories