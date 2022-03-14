Jim Gaffigan to play the Spokane Arena this August

by Erin Robinson

Invision Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Jim Gaffigan will be stopping by the Spokane Arena this August.

The six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer will visit the Lilac City as part of his 2022 The Fun Tour.

Gaffigan recently released his ninth stand-up special “Comedy Monster” on Netflix. The New York Times says it was “his best.”

His Spokane stop will be August 9 with tickets going on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. Visit ticketswest.com to learn more.

READ: Country singer Jordan Davis to kick off North Idaho State Fair concert series

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.