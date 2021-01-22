Jiggs Allen Porter

Jiggs Allen Porter, Newport – June 10, 1945 – January 11, 2021

Yesterday morning, my husband Al, took his flight to heaven! He was my best friend, soulmate and love of my life for 50+ years. He was the best husband and father that I could have possibly asked for. He loved God, his family and fishing! He served his country in the Army for 4 years and worked for 35 years as an electrical lineman in Long Beach, CA and Spokane, WA.

He was raised on a ranch in New Mexico and always had a stoic cowboy spirit. He had a double lung transplant in 2004 due to Pulmonary Fibrosis, a terminal disease. During the surgery he had a massive stroke that affected him the rest of his life. Although he was in constant pain, he was happy to be with his family and alive to tell others what God had done for him. He is now in the arms of Jesus, out of pain, and we know we will see him again! His legacy and spirit will live on.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

