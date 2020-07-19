Jet ski crash kills 24-year-old Moses Lake man

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 24-year-old Moses Lake man died on Saturday morning following a jet ski crash on Friday night.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Homesley was driving a jet ski on Moses Lake south of the I-90 bridge. Homesley crashed into another jet ski, driven by 24-year-old Wyatt Oscarson, Grant County officials said.

Another boat rushed Homesley to shore where the fire department was waiting for him. He went to Samaritan Healthcare and died Saturday morning.

On the jet ski with Homesley was 23-year-old Brian Rosborough. He was taken to Samaritan with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other jet ski wasn’t hurt.

Grant County deputies don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is under investigation.

