Jessica Anne Miller

by Obituaries

Jessica Anne Miller, 44

Jessica Anne Miller, 44, of Athol, Idaho, formerly of the Silver Valley, passed away September 9, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born May 10, 1977 in Kellogg, Idaho; Jessica was the daughter of Jimmie Miller and Jackie Harris Arnold.

Jessica attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1995; she then attended the Idaho State University.

Jessica had lived most of her life in the Silver Valley, but had lived in St. Anthony, Idaho the last fifteen years.

Jessica had served as a 911 Dispatcher for the Sheriff’s Office for Freemont, Madison, Jefferson Counties of Idaho and Harvey County in Kansas.

Jessica loved and enjoyed her family, crocheting, cross stitch, embroidery, fishing, camping and attending concerts; she was also an avid Seahawk fan.

Jessica is survived by her mother and step-father Jackie Harris Arnold (Harvey Arnold) of Athol, Idaho; her father and step-mother Jimmie (Patt) Miller of Rexburg, Idaho; one daughter Delilah Bewick of Athol; two sons Bailey Bewick of Spokane Valley, Washington, Zachary Bewick of Athol; one grandson Colten Bewick and one grandson on the way; one brother Jay Miller of St. Anthony, Idaho; two sisters Kim Hansen of Louisiana and Erica Baillie of Boise, Idaho; the father of Jessica’s children Daryl Bewick, Jr. of Kellogg. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jessica was preceded in death by one sister Cyndi Bewick.

A Celebration of jessica’s Life will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Shop With A Cop, Osburn Police Department, P.O. Box 865 Osburn, Idaho 83849.

You may share your special memories of Jessica and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

