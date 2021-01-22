Jesse Bernard Lynch, 43, passed away into eternal rest on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home in Fernwood, ID. Jesse was born August 19, 1977 in Carmichael, CA to Charles and Angela Rona (VanDerMaden) Lynch.

Jesse grew up in Fernwood, ID. He graduated from St. Maries High School in 1995. After high school he attended North Idaho College in Coeur D’ Alene where he earned his welding certificate. He went on as a certified welder with Fabtech for a number of years. Jesse enjoyed listening to music, being outdoors, fishing, barbecuing, boating,visiting the Oregon coast, and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his charming smile, quick sense of humor, great cooking, and his relaxed easy-going nature.

He is survived by his grandfather Bernard VanDerMaden of Citrus Heights,CA; parents Charles and Angela Lynch of Fernwood, ID; his brother and sister-in-law Charles P. and Danielle Lynch of Santa, ID; sister Iyesha Steininger of Mulino, OR; 5 loving nieces, 3 nephews and 1 grandnephew. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Charles P. Lynch, grandmothers Guillermina Lynch and Erna VanDerMaden; aunt Donna Nava; and uncle John Lynch.

Jesse’s memorial service was held on Friday, January 15 at 11:00 am, at St. Maries Assembly of God Church at 405 S 23rd St, Saint Maries, ID. Jesse was laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery in Santa, Idaho following the memorial service.