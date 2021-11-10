Jersey Mike’s Subs helps raise money for Wreaths Across America

SPOKANE, Wash.– A national sandwich chain is stepping up to help honor the fallen.

Wreaths Across America said on Tuesday Jersy Mikes Subs donated $300,000 to a matching campaign with the goal of sponsoring 40,000 veterans’ wreaths. Those wreaths would be placed on Dec. 18 for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Starting on Nov. 15 and through Nov. 30, every $15 wreath sponsorship made online will be matched by Jersey Mikes up to $300,000.

“Experiencing the placement of a wreath and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Teach our children the value of Freedom, touched our hearts. Honored to be part of Wreaths Across America.”

This isn’t the first time the sandwich joint has helped the nonprofit raise money. Since 2012, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $2.5 million to support Wreaths Across America’s mission. Wreaths Across America says Jersey Mike’s across the country work to support the military and their families.

“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America’s executive director. “The generous support of the wonderful people at Jersey Mike’s ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”

Last year, 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed in honor of veterans nationally and abroad, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. This year’s national wreath-laying events will take place at more than 2,800 locations nationwide, including at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

You can read more about donating here.

