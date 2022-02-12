‘Jersey Boys’ national tour hits Spokane this weekend

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Grammy and Tony award-winning musical “Jersey Boys” is live in Spokane this weekend.

The jukebox musical features the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The vocal group will perform hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”

The musical is split up into four parts, with each band member narrating their own piece of the story. One of broadway’s highest acclaimed documentary-style shows, the musical depicts the formation, success, and eventual break-up of the sensational 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group.

You can catch Jersey Boys from Friday to Sunday at the Spokane First Interstate Center for the Arts. Ticket prices range from $52-$110.

You can view the available showtimes and buy your tickets here.

READ: Thistle the Porcupine picks Bengals in Super Bowl prediction

READ: Send us your sweetheart photos for Valentine’s Day!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.