Jerry Lee Wilson (56) resident of Plummer, ID passed away at his home on November 10, 2021. He was born to William Grillo and Patricia Mickelson on September 12, 1965, in Santa Rosa, CA In his youth, Jerry spent time in California, and Western Washington. He graduated from Puyallup High School. Following high school, Jerry attended Green River Community College where he obtained his AA in Drafting. He married Fawn Marie Smith and they had son Timothy. The marriage ended in divorce. He then met Tammy McCurely and they had son Jeremy. Over the years to support his family, Jerry worked as a contractor building custom homes. Wanting to get out of the city, he and Tammy bought property in Plummer, ID around 2001 and relocated there. He loved the solitude of North Idaho and the mountains. J erry enjoyed Martial Arts and had an impressive background in Kung Fu. He was well versed with nun chucks, an art he spent years perfecting. He also enjoyed drawing, wildlife, the woods, 80’s action films, comedy, and breakfast specifically his beloved hashbrowns. Jerry didn’t know a stranger and enjoyed engaging in friendly conversation with anyone who would listen. At times he made the rounds in Plummer, and he liked stopping into city hall to politely harass and joke with the girls. Jerry is survived by his children Timothy and Heather Wilson of North Carolina and Jeremy and Brandi Grillo of Western Washington; his father Billy Grillo; and several siblings. He is preceded in death by his mother. At his request there will be no services.

