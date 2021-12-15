Jerry D Prophet

by Obituaries

Jerry D. Prophet (93) resident of Harrison, ID passed away at Kootenai Health on December 6, 2021. He was born to William and Dorothy (Lemon) Prophet on May 1, 1928, in Nehalem, OR. As a child, Jerry was raised in Spokane, WA and with his grandparents in Harvard, ID. He graduated the 8th grade from Harvard, ID and attended West Seattle High School graduating with the class of 1946. Following high school, Jerry attended the University of Washington where he graduated in 1951 with a BA in Economics and Business. Jerry was proud of his exceptional work ethic and talents he learned working diverse jobs. He started in Harvard, ID on the ranch and delivering newspapers in downtown Seattle. He worked as a Longshoreman, in the Boeing Engineering Department, and the Potlatch Corporation sawmill. After Jerry obtained his degree, he worked as a Trap Tender in Alaska and a Merchandising Manager and Reporter for the Seattle Times. On May 7, 1953, he entered the U.S. Army where he served at Fort Huachuca, AZ, the U.S. Army Electronic Proving Ground, as a Communications expert. He was a member of the Fort Huachuca Little Theatre and Editor of the army newspaper. He was honorably discharged on May 6, 1955, receiving a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. During 1955 thru 1972 he held various jobs before he became self employed opening Prophet & Associates where he served in contract Public Relations. Jerry met and married Mary Ann Schlitter and the couple had 5 children. Although their marriage ended in divorce, they still remained good friends. While on the job at Dow Chemical in Midland, MI in 1978, Jerry met Josephine. The courtship lasted a little over 8 years when they married on January 17, 1987. They relocated to Spokane, WA to be closer to family, and then moved on to Liberty Lake, WA. Looking to retire, they wanted to move to a smaller community, so they made their permanent/retirement home in Harrison, ID. They also spent many years wintering in Lake Havasu, AZ. A man of many talents, Jerry was a professional amateur actor, singer, golfer, guitar player, and harmonica player. He lived life to the fullest spending time being outdoors and active. He enjoyed snow skiing, boating, camping, mountain biking, working on his property, and walking his Border Collies Maggie and then Cody. He also loved to dance, was an avid reader, and loved every music genre. At various times in his life, he was active and served as a member at the Theta Delta Chi Fraternity, Elks Lodge, Eagles Arie, Washington National Guard, U. S. Army Veteran Sgt, American Legion, Crane Historical Society, and the Harrison Senior Center. Jerry is survived by his wife Josephine at their home in Harrison; the mother of his children Mary Ann Prophet; his children Kimberly (James) Pabon of Los Angeles, CA, Cynthia (Bryan) Hawkins of Maple Park, IL, Eric (Terri) Prophet of Santa Barbara, CA, Rhonda (Albert) Ramirez of Palmdale, CA, and Nicholas (Sandee Estrada) Prophet of Oak Point, TX; grandchildren Shandy (Scott) Siebens, Jennifer (Angus Calucas) Hawkins, Marisa Pabon, Emily, Danielle, and Anthony Ramirez, and Tristen DeShazer; great-grandchildren Naythan Gosling and Jordon Swanson. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert Prophet and nephew Michael Prophet. Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced in the spring. Jerry will be laid to rest in the family plot at the Garfield, WA Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to the Crane Historical Society, PO Box 152, Harrison, ID 83833, Harrison Community Ambulance, PO Box 188, Harrison, ID 83833, or the Harrison Senior Center, PO Box 128, Harrison, ID 83833.

