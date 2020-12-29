Jeremy Michael Shuman, 30, of Fernwood, Idaho passed away on December 18, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1989 in Red Bluff, California. Jeremy is the son of Marshall and Kristen Shuman. Jeremy’s family moved to North Idaho when he was 3 months old. He has lived most of his life in the St. Maries and Fernwood areas.

Jeremy graduated from St. Maries High School in 2009. Jeremy worked as a small engine mechanic, he also worked as a logger, landscaper, and a machine operator. He was an amazing mechanic. Jeremy was an avid horn hunter, he also enjoyed fishing, gathering firewood, riding dirt bikes and traveling. Jeremy was an all-around great guy and a hands on, loving father.

He is survived by his children, daughter Ellie Shuman and son Carson Shuman both of St. Maries. Jeremy is also survived by his parents Marshall and Kristen Shuman of Fernwood, his brother Joshua (Heather) Shuman of St. Maries and Colton Shuman of Fernwood, his girlfriend Kat Montgomery, the loving mother of his children Joy Dole, his grandfather Paul (Marilyn) Silveira of Redding, California, his grandmother Donna Silveira of Grass Valley, California and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents Lawrence and Shirley Shuman. Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.