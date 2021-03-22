Jerald “Jerry” Avery

Jerald “Jerry” P. Avery, 82, of Pinehurst, ID, passed away on March 12, 2021 at his home. Jerry was born on May 3, 1938 in Kellogg, ID, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Stallcup Avery.

Jerry graduated from Kellogg High School in 1956 and in 1957 he met Joanne Peterson. The two were married soon after in September of 1957. Their son, Joseph, was later born in 1959.

Jerry was a logger all of his life and started Avery Logging. He and Joanne worked together to build their business with Joanne running the jammer while Jerry sawed, hooked on the jammer, and drove the logging truck. Joanne also kept the books for their business.

Joanne died on May 4, 2012, and Jerry lost the love of his life. Jerry became a Jehovah’s Witness in 1973 and later became an elder until he stepped down because of his health.

In addition to his parents, and wife of 54 years, Joanne, Jerry is preceded in death by his step-father and grandparents who raised him.

Jerry is survived by his son, Joe, and his girlfriend Lydia of, Pinehurst, ID; a granddaughter, Vanessa of Coeur d’Alene, ID , 2 great-granddaughters, Ensley and Via; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Bob) Barker of St. Marie’s ID and Doreen (Ted) Choate of Dahlonega, GA.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. For Zoom login information, please contact Joe Avery or Phyllis Barker. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

