Jeannine Ferrel

Site Staff by Site Staff

Jeannine Delores Ferrel (90) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on April 8, 2020. She was born to Henry and Agnes Harvey on October 24, 1929 in Raymond, WA. Jean grew up in Raymond and graduated from Raymond High School with the class of 1949.

Following high school Jean married Robert Duffield and the couple had Karen, Rose, and Susan. To help support her family, Jean washed windows, worked in a cannery shucking oysters, picked ferns and pinecones, and peeled bark. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Jean moved to the Spokane where she met Lee Ferrel. The couple married in 1970 and made their home in St. Maries. They had daughters Dawn and Teresa. Jean went to work in the kitchen at Heyburn Elementary and then St. Maries High School. After 20 years of service with the school district, she retired. Lee and Jean’s marriage ended in divorce. Although she retired, Jean worked a couple other jobs part-time. She planted lavender at Young Living Herb Farm, and also worked at Alpha Casket Company sewing interior lining in their caskets. Jean was a member of the Valley Peacemakers as she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Jean loved her family, and very much enjoyed company coming to visit with her.

Jean is survived by her daughters Karen (Myron) Howell, Rose (Jim) Henderson, Susan Mellen, Dawn Hennings, and Teresa Ferrel all of St. Maries, ID; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren (one more on the way); and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her sisters Mary Brougher, Myrna Roberts, and Louise Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s Miracle Network at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org. There will be no public service in accordance with current guidelines. A private visitation was held for Jean, and she will be laid to rest at Fern Hill Cemetery in Menlo, WA.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.