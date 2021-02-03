Jeanette Marie Bruni

Site staff by Site staff

Jeanette Marie Bruni, 82

Jeanette Marie Bruni, 82, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away December 25, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born August 30, 1938 in Granite City, Illinois. Jeanette was the daughter of Arthur and Ann (Krenesky) Howard.

Jeanette attended and graduated from the Granite City High School of Granite City, Illinois. She then attended the University of Illinois receiving her bachelor’s degree in education.

Jeanette married Peter Joseph Bruni in 1960 in Riverside, California. They moved to the Silver Valley in 1996 from California. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Peter passed away September 18, 2015.

Jeanette was a homemaker. She loved and enjoyed her family and golfing. Jeanette was a member and club champion for many golf clubs.

Jeanette is survived by her sister Jenny Roberts of Marietta, Georgia; one son Michael Bruni of Bermuda Dunes, California; daughter in law Julie Bruni; 4 granddaughters: Christina, Emma, Elyssa, and Erin; 1 grandson Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Peter Joseph Bruni.

Cremation was held and graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg sometime this summer. Date and time of graveside services will be announced and published. You may share your memories of Jeanette and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.