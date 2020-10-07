Jeanette (Jan) Carol Wear

Jeanette (Jan) Carol Wear

Born September 4, 1940, to Theodore and Ruth Moline, Jeanette (Jan) Carol Moline grew up in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. As an adult, Jan made Priest River her home after marrying Marvin Wear in 1964. As a doting fan, she cheered on each of her sons’ and grandchildren’s endeavors from sports to academics.

For over 22 years, Jan worked as the custodian at Priest River Elementary. The fountain at the entrance of Priest River Lamanna High School honors her 38 years of service to the Spartan Adult Booster Club. Jan has continued serving the community through Lioness Club activities. Noted for her excellent cooking and baking, Jan took to coaching son John to make countless soups and cakes for the Senior Center in recent years.

Jan died October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her parents, sons Donald and Eldon, grandson Alex, and brothers Eldon and Ted. She is survived by sons John and Jim of Priest River, son Mike and daughter-in-law Doris of Moscow, Idaho, and grandchildren Keith of Alva, Oklahoma, Cael of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Marissa of Spokane, Washington.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family has chosen a graveside service to be held October 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River. All are welcome. Memorial donations may be made to the Priest River Lions Club.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7C%7C6782c54993e2470e268e08d86ad7faf2%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637376823166876784%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=RFZ%2BcUvVxs94F%2Fw%2BGEp7%2BBYH4V9hbk8dCC0vpjvfzbw%3D&reserved=0>.