Jeanette Bernice McBaine

Jeanette Bernice McBaine, 90

Jeanette Bernice McBaine, passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, surrounded by her family in Meridian, Idaho.

She was born May 27th, 1931 in Barton, North Dakota. After graduating from high school, Jeanette worked as a nurse’s aide. She married William McBaine in 1950. They lived and worked in the Silver Valley most of their lives. Jeanette was a homemaker and essential to the family business- McBaine & Sons Construction. Jeanette moved to Meridian in 2016, to be closer to her family.

Jeanette loved mother nature and she enjoyed working in her yard and flowers, which attracted many different kinds of birds. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Jeanette was a kind, gentle, loving individual and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves behind many beautiful memories.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Dona (Dave) Parker of Meridian, Idaho; two sons, Danny (Tammy) McBaine, Colton, Washington, Bob McBaine, Osburn, Idaho. Her six grandsons, Daryn (Kaisa) Parker, Danny Parker fiance (April), Dustin (Courtney) Parker, Preston (Tiffany )McBaine, Klinton McBaine and Juston McBaine, along with seven great grandchildren.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held on September 18, 2021 at the Osburn Day Cemetery of Osburn, Idaho. You may share your special memories of Jeanette with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

