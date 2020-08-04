Jaylene Kay Grebil

Site staff by Site staff

Jaylene Kay Grebil, 67

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend, Jaylene Kay Grebil, 67, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away July 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Silver Wood Village of Silverton, Idaho. She was born November 6, 1952 in Wallace, Idaho; Jaylene was the daughter of Jay and Alma (Flatt) Bell.

Jaylene has lived in the Silver Valley all of her life. She attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1971; she had served as the drum majorette in her senior year. Jaylene had also attended the North Idaho College.

Jaylene was united in marriage to Mike Grebil on June 1, 1974 in Wallace.

Jaylene had first served as Shoshone County Clerk; she then worked as a clerk at the Grebil Conoco. Jaylene served as office manager for her parent’s business- Bell Plumbing for thirty-five years; she retired in 2016.

Jaylene was a member of Wallace and Kellogg Bowling leagues. She loved and enjoyed her family, reading, floating the river, camping, golfing and visiting with her friends; in her younger years she also enjoyed snow skiing.

Jaylene is survived by her beloved and devoted family- husband Mike Grebil of the family home of Kellogg; one son Bryce Grebil of Covington, Washington; one daughter and her husband Brianne Grebil and Brian Marquis of Kellogg; two grandchildren Andy and Daniel Norfolk; her parents Jay and Alma Bell of Osburn, Idaho; four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother Doug Bell.

A Celebration of Jaylene’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Shoshone Golf Club of Kellogg. A reception for family and friends will follow the celebration. Wearing of masks is encouraged to protect each other, thank you.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 19031-33rd Ave. West, Suite 301 Lynnwood, WA. 98036.

Jaylene so loved her family and friends; she was quick to laugh and enjoyed life. Her life was simple but very full. Jaylene will be greatly missed. You may share your memories of Jaylene and sign her guest book at https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.shoshonefuneralservice.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C2fd1580340154bd7579f08d8387123c6%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637321406593480534&sdata=BvOdPHiD78YNAWROJqCAbm%2B6ZhAYB5LgJwXqw8oPnWc%3D&reserved=0