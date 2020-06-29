Jaspreet Singh Turna

Born on September 12, 1991 in San Jose, California to Dayal Singh and Manjit Kaur, Jaspreet Singh Turna passed away in an untimely accident on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Spokane, Washington.

Accredited with an Associate’s Degree, Jaspreet used his academic prowess to hone in on the family businesses. Jaspreet spent many years of his young, short life being his widowed mother’s crutch both personally and professionally. He established a fond adoration for technology during elementary school, his love for cars was unmatched, and his friends were his lifeline.

He was born into a Sikh family and was a member of the Sikh Temple of Spokane. Jaspreet is survived by his mother, Manjit Kaur, sister Amandeep Kaur Turna, love Seirra Garcia, and dog Buddy. He was preceded in death by his father, Dayal Singh.

The Funeral Service is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. For those who are unable to attend in person, Jaspreet’s Funeral Service will be live-streamed HERE. To share memories of Jaspreet and offer condolences to the family, please visit Jaspreet’s Tribute Wall.