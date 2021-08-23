Jason David Tenhonen

by Obituaries

Jason David Tenhonen, 46, passed away on August, 6, 2021 at his residence in Osburn, ID. Jason was born in Silverton, ID on November 12, 1974, a son of Michael and Connie Bailey Tenhonen.

In his younger years, Jason worked for the Idaho Forest Services while attending school at North Idaho College. For most of his life, he had worked as a miner for the Lucky Friday mine in Mullan, ID as well as Pogo Greens Creek mine in Alaska.

Jason was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His laugh was infectious. Jason loved the great outdoors and enjoyed fishing , hunting, camping, and spending time with his family.

On June 29, 1999, Jason was united in marriage to Kress Bailey in Wallace, ID and had two daughters, Chelsey and Gracie.

Jason is preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Tenhonen, his grandmothers, Marjorie Bailey, Dorothy Simpson, and Stella Hedgcroth; uncle, Doug Bell; cousin, Darren McKinnon; and grandfather in-law, Morton Clemets.

Suriviors include his wife, Kress Tenhonen; two daughters, Chelsey and Gracie Tenhonen; parents, Michael and Connie (Bailey) Tenhonen; siblings, Leah (Steve) VanCurler, Kenny (Christine) Hansen, and Becky (Chris) Harrison; grandparents, Clyde (Marie) Bailey, two sisters in-law, Toya (John) Hatfield and Natalie (Jeff) Mills; mother in-law, Petra Bailey; father in-law, Bill Bailey; his best friend, Joe Austin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of Jason’s life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 1:00 PM at the VFW hall in Osburn, ID. Please bring a dish to share for the potluck.

Memories of Jason and messages of condolence to the family may be shared online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Tenhonen family with arrangements.

