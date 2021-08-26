Jason Aldeen says the man who pulled him off state during Las Vegas shooting died

Emorton // Wikimedia Commons Number of weeks spent as #1: 14 Jason Aldean’s song about two people getting intimate earned the title of Top Country Song at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. The song holds the distinction of reaching certified platinum status the fastest that year, and has since been certified as double-platinum.

LAS VEGAS– County music star Jason Aldean shared the news the man who pulled him off the stage in 2017 during the Route 91 Harvest Festival has died.

Aldean remembered Ryan Fleming as a friend. He said in a post on Instagram that he and Fleming had grown up together in Georgia. Fleming was a bouncer at their favorite bar there and eventually joined the sheriff’s office when he got older.

Aldean said when it came time for him to hire a security guard, he knew who to call. He said he knew Fleming would always look out for him and his family.

He said his friend Fleming traveled the world with him. Aldean said anytime you saw him, Fleming wasn’t too far behind.

“He was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew. He was a good man and an even better friend. We will all miss you brother and thank you for having my back all these years. We love ya Rhino! RIP,” Aldean wrote as a tribute on his Instagram.

Aldean did not share how Fleming died.

Aldean was performing on stage on Oct. 1, 2017, when a man opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower on the crowd below. It became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, leaving 59 people dead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean)

RELATED: MGM agrees to pay Las Vegas shooting victims up to $800M

RELATED: Row of 58 crosses honors Las Vegas shooting victims

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.