Japanese Garden reopens in Manito Park

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — A treasured part of Manito Park reopens to visitors this week — the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden.

Not only is the Japanese Garden reopen, but a project to save millions of gallons of water a year at the Koi Pond is complete.

Last March when the garden shut down due to COVID staffing shortages, a project began to improve pond quality while conserving 16-18 millions of gallons of water annually. It included replacing and upgrading all existing pond pumps, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical equipment.

New UV and sand filters were added, along with recirculating jets, and pond skimmers to improve pond health. During the garden’s closure, existing plantings and landscape within the garden were also protected, so visitors will experience the same garden with an improved pond.

“It’s a wonderful example of the City collaborating to make improvements. The Utilities and Parks divisions came together to invest in water-saving improvements that also improve the wildlife and visitor experiences,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane.

Visitors can enjoy the Japanese Garden, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 30 minutes before dusk and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes before dusk.

More information on water conservation projects through Spokane Parks and Recreation can be found here.

