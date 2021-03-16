January unemployment rate in Washington drops to 6%

Congress put a temporary "lookback" provision in place for this tax season that could help many low and moderate-income households.

The provision allows taxpayers to use either their 2019 or 2020 income when claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit. The eligibility and size of these credits vary based on household size and income. In general, the less earned, the larger the credit.

However, rampant unemployment put some families at risk of missing out or getting a smaller credit as unemployment is not considered "earned income" in the eyes of the IRS. In response, lawmakers are allowing taxpayers to pick which year's income would yield the greatest benefit.