Janis C. Swanson

Janis C Swanson passed away at her home in Priest River, Idaho on January 23, 2021. Janis was born in Priest River on January 19, 1935 to Robert and Silvia Sutliff, she lived in Priest River her entire life, and married her husband Gene Swanson in 1956. Janis enjoyed sewing, making crafts, home making, and visiting and talking to friends. Janis was preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert and Silvia Sutliff, her brother Jerry Sutliff, her sister Karla Sutliff (Needs), her sister Bernita Sutliff (Lenius) and her husband, Gene Swanson.

Janis is survived by her son, Duane Swanson, grandsons Jeremy and Joshua Swanson, Sister Roberta Sutliff (Duncan) and her great granddaughter Gabrielle Bosch. Janis had just turned 86 years old. She is loved and will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her. A private service will be held later on this spring at the Priest River Cemetery. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.





