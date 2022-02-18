Janice L. Weinmann

by Obituaries

Janice L. Weinmann, a lifelong resident of St. Maries, passed away on February 11, 2022, at the age of 81. Born in St. Maries, May 12, 1940, to Ralph and Lorraine Dugger. She graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 58’. Following high school, Janice married Larry Weinmann. They had two children, Jeff and Lori and later divorced. Janice worked in the Benewah County Treasurers office for 34 years, 7 of which were as the County Treasurer. She was a member of the Elks club ad enjoyed her involvement with the Boat Club as well. She volunteered at the Hughes House along with being active in many other community sponsored events. Through the years Janice enjoyed camping, sewing, and working in her yard. She especially cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren (3), and great-grandchildren (5). She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Lorraine and Ralph Dugger and her two siblings, Darrel and Gary Dugger. Survivors include son Jeff (Cheryl) Weinmann, daughter Lori (Randy) Mueller, grandchildren Chris (Sarah) Weinmann, Erin (Kenny) Haynes, and Riley Mueller, along with 5 great grandchildren, Joel, Hunter, and Trent Haynes, Madison and Eden Weinmann. A memorial service will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1100 College Ave. in St. Maries with lunch to follow at the church. She will have a private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Janice’s family suggests in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or Hopes Haven, 53 Robinson Lane, St. Maries, ID 83861.

