Janice I. Dianda (89) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born to Clifford and Eleanor (Watson) Hutchins on September 7, 1932, in Sacramento, CA. Janice grew up between Sacramento and Reno, NV. She attended school in Reno, but left early to take care of her siblings, specifically her disabled brother. Janice had 4 children and continued to live between California and Reno. She met Charlie Dianda when she was working as a cocktail waitress in Reno. The couple married on February 14, 1964 and made their home in Reno. In 1978, the couple moved to St. Maries, ID to be near Charlie’s brother Bud. Janice worked at Granny’s Pantry as a waitress for a few years but was primarily a home maker. She enjoyed crafting and was an exceptional cook. Painting was also one of her many talents, and she created some of the most beautiful pieces. Janice found much joy in entertaining and hosting family gatherings. Although Charlie grew the vegetables for the family, Janice also had a green thumb and grew some of the most gorgeous flowers. She was loved by her family, and she will be greatly missed. Janice is survived by her husband Charlie at their home in St. Maries; children William (Donna) Moore of Albany, OR, Vicki (Karl) Bennion of Meridian, ID, Valerie (George) Burke of Reno, NV, and Susan Webb of Sauck Rapids, MN; siblings Mark Gauthier of Paradise Valley, CA, Leonard Gauthier of So. California, and Jim Gauthier; brother in-law Bud (Juanita) Dianda of St. Maries, ID. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. At Janice’s request, there will be no services.