Janet Patricia (Pollock) Fehler

Born: January 13, 1933

Died: February 14, 2021

Janet Patricia (Pollock) Fehler passed away February 14, 2021 in Newport, Washington. She was born at home on the family farm in Sunset, Washington on January 13, 1933, where she was raised in a loving family of three brothers and three sisters. She was the last of the Pollocks who grew up and worked on the farm.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman “Bud” Fehler, stepson, Phillip Fehler, daughter, Kristi Fehler, and granddaughter, Crystal Miller. She is survived by sons, John (Pat) Miller, Bill (Terri) Miller, and Tom (Christie) Miller and daughter, Julie Gervais, stepsons, Glenn (Denise) Fehler and David (Lin) Fehler as well as 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Janet, known as Grandma Jan to all, was a “saint” who gave unconditional love to everyone. Life was not always easy, but her faith, love, and positive outlook shined as an example to all. She enjoyed working in her garden, watching Gonzaga games, singing, and spending time with friends and family. She particularly loved Diamond Lake, saying it was like taking a tranquilizer when there. We all loved listening to her sing and play her ukulele around the campfire. She knew so many songs that we will miss dearly. She was truly the best mother, grandma, and friend to everyone. She spent her last day with visits from her children and last moments with a son by her side listening to Amazing Grace. Jan was loved by everyone. We will all miss her, but we know our loss is heaven’s blessing.

A celebration of life will be held at Diamond Lake this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to either Shriners Hospitals for Children, 911 W. 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 or a charity of your choice.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

