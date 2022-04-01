Janet Palladino

by Obituaries

Janet Palladino (63) lifelong resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on March 24, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT. She was born to John “Jack” and Phyllis “Billie” Haynes on October 3, 1958, in St. Maries. She attended school in St. Maries and went to work following her schooling. Janet became a mother at a young age and worked various jobs such as bartending and waitressing to support herself and her son. She spent time working at the well-known 4D’s Restaurant in St. Maries, her family’s restaurant. In 1990 she married Joe Palladino, and they made their home on Shay Hill. Janet was her family’s matriarch, and she was the one who brought her family together. Always the one behind the camera taking pictures, she leaves behind beautiful memories. She was all about family and took much joy in hosting family gatherings. As a nurturer, she took good care of her family as well as wild animals near her home. Whether it was a bird that hit a window, or a fawn without its mother, Janet always made sure they were taken care of. She also enjoyed BINGO, gardening, fishing, and camping. Her husband Joe spent 20+ years working in Alaska, so Janet took care of their home. She could run a backhoe, plow snow, gather and pack firewood, and took care of horses. Janet is survived by her husband Joe at their home in St. Maries; children Eric Ingersoll, Joe Palladino and John Ingersoll both of St. Maries, ID; sister Jackie Fleming of Idaho Falls, ID; brother Jim (Patty) Haynes; 2 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. A private family Interment will take place. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal and celebrate Janet’s life will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Eagles Lodge in St. Maries, ID.

