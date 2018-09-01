Janet Marie Bird-Hammer

Site staff by Site staff

Janet Marie Bird-Hammer, age 55, of Spokane, Washington passed away peacefully at her home on August 28, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Janet was born on November 3, 1962 in Livermore, California, the daughter of Robert J. Young and Elaine L. Young.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Randy L. Bird; parents, Robert J. Young and Elaine L. Young; and niece, Ashley A. Galliher. She is survived by her husband, John O. Hammer; her daughter, Alicia M. DeCataldo (Ken); and her granddaughter McKinley E. DeCataldo.

Janet was a loving mother, amazing friend, and devoted wife. We would like to thank Jennifer C. and all of the amazing staff at Horizon Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. “When you speak of her, speak not with tears, for thoughts of her should not be sad. Let the memories of the times you shared give you comfort, for her life was rich because of you.”

There will be a public memorial service for Janet at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N. Pines Rd. Spokane Valley, WA 99206.

Online condolences may be expressed at HennesseyValley.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.