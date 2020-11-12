Janet M. Rice

Janet M. Rice passed peacefully at her home on November 6th 2020, due to complications of diabetes.

She was born October 15th 1943, in Moscow, Idaho to Richard Ray Colegrove and Mayme May Colegrove (Bower). Janet lost her father due to a logging incident at the young age of 2. Following along with family she had moved to Metaline Falls, WA in 1945. Mom was very fortunate to have been raised by her stepfather William E. McGee and mother Mayme, however “Ernie was not just a stepfather Ernie was “Dad” and a very loving dad.”

Janet married Merritt D. Rice on March 28th, 1958 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. This union resulted in the birth of their five children. The family lived in the Deep Lake area of N.E. Washington after the purchase of their family home on June 9th of 1961. They later returned to their home after leaving the lake area in 1968.

Janet was a beautiful cook and a mighty hand at gardening, raising cattle and many other farm animals, not forgetting to mention the 28 cats and a few dogs, turkeys, what not and such things.

Mom’s door was always open to anyone. Especially her children’s friends, neighbors, and the like.

Mother was a humorous sort and loved to whistle. Back in the day you knew when Janet was on the sidewalk of our quaint little town due to her whistling (which was also our dinner bell)!

Mother was tough, had true grit, and loved her family immensely. Her generosity and kind heart towards others were shown deeply.

Janet was also able to see all the states in the union except for Alaska and Hawaii.

Mother worked many years in the Metalines, at various establishments, even having ownership of a grocery, clothing, and liquor store.

Mother was an active member of The American Legion Auxiliary Post # 144.

Janet is preceded in death by her mother, father and “dad”, her husband Merritt of 59 years, her brother Donald Colegrove, also, her daughter in law Kim A Rice (Grant).

Janet is survived by her siblings, Gerald Colegrove, Joyce Evans (Colegrove) and William McGee.

Her children Doug Rice (Colville), Brian Rice and Sandi Jo (Metaline), Roger Rice and Debi (Ione), Lynnette Rice (Metaline), and Monte Rice Balad Iraq (Metaline), 12 grandchildren and families: Travis Rice, Everett Rice, Kea Eubank (Johnson), Marcus Johnson, Curtis Rice, Autumn Rice, Derek Rice, Scott Rice, Richard Bomhard, Sara Bomhard, Nikki Mazzi and Amanda Mazzi. Numerous great grandchildren, and other family and friends that will dearly miss her spunk and kindness.

In mothers’ words

“it will be what it will be”

The family wishes to thank the Doctors and staff of N.E. WA. Health Programs and Hospice of Spokane.

Memorial Services will be held in the spring.

