Janelle Marie Flores

by Obituaries

ALWAYS AND FOREVER!!

Beloved Janelle Marie Flores, 46, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away March 17, 2022. She was born July 19, 1975 in Kellogg, Idaho; Janelle was the daughter of Jaime and Cynthia (Gilseth) Flores.

Janelle attended schools in Wallace. She has lived in the Silver Valley for most of her life.

Janelle worked many occupations during her life; she had served as a Certified Nurse’s Aide for the Kalispell Regional Medical Center of Kalispell, Montana and for the Mountain Valley Care & Rehabilitation of Kellogg. Janelle had also served as a waitress for various restaurants here in the Silver Valley, including the Sweets Café, Brooks Hotel of Wallace and the Silver Mountain Resort of Kellogg. She was also an insurance estimator for multiple collision centers in Kalispell. Janelle was also a desk clerk at the Super 8 Motel of Kellogg and lastly, had served as a bartender at the Midway of Osburn.

Janelle loved and enjoyed her family- especially her children and grandchildren. She also loved her friends and would give hugs to everyone- not only to people she had known for years, but also for those she may have only known for five minutes. Janelle also enjoyed NASCAR and floating the river.

Janelle is survived by three children Branden Leetch (Taylor) of Hayden, Idaho, Tyler Leetch (Cassandra) of Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, and Charleigh Mooney and her fiancé David Hay of Hayden; three grandchildren Jason, Colton and Raelynn; her parents Jaime and Cindy Flores of Silverton, Idaho; her sister Jessica Stutzke (Lance) of Osburn, Idaho; her nephew Hunter Stutzke; her maternal grandmother June Gilseth of Pinehurst; her partner Lonny Ellison of Wallace. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Janelle was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Ysidro and Bertha Flores, and her maternal grandfather Howard Gilseth.

A Celebration of Janelle’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 2:00 P.M. at the Wallace Elks of Wallace; everyone is welcome.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Senior Meals on Wheels Program, P.O. Box 887 Osburn, Idaho 83849.

You may share your special memories of Janelle with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.