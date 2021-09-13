Jamie Rae Willey

On the snowy early morning of January 11, 1980, Jamie Rae Willey made her entrance into the world six weeks early. Now, she has once again taken the early route, leaving us all much too soon on September 1, 2021 at the age of 41.

Jamie was born to Ron and Sherry (Burnham) Willey in Colfax, Washington (The New Year’s baby), joining her big sister Brandy. She was a beautiful baby girl with big brown eyes that became her trademark, along with her smile.

Jamie attended Rosalia School from kindergarten through twelfth grade graduation in 1998. She was a cheerleader and enjoyed participating on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She especially loved softball, her team, and her coaches. Her senior year, they earned second place in districts and a state competition appearance. After high school, Jamie attended Total Cosmetology School in Spokane to obtain her cosmetology license.

On June 21, 2003, she married the love of her life Joel Crisp at his parent’s home in Green Bluff, in a beautiful outdoor setting. They proceeded to start a family, starting with their son Owen Patrick born February 21, 2005 followed by their daughter Taylor Rae born December 15, 2008.

Jamie worked at Fantastic Sams and Super Cuts (Indian Trails) before they moved to Oakesdale, working at her sister’s Root 66 Studio. Later she opened her own salon in Rosalia before moving to Spokane’s South Hill to open an in-home salon. They last moved to Green Bluff to work at Joel’s parent’s family business.

Jamie loved the outdoors and water. She worked as a lifeguard in Rosalia and was on the swim team in her teenage years. Jamie and Joel enjoyed attending many concerts, taking the kids on various outings, and making day trips to nearby lakes. Their Seattle Area trips included the zoo, Pike Place Market, the ocean, and people watching. Jamie loved walking the beaches, picking up seashells, and she loved turtles.

Jamie was adored by so many, including her lifelong friends, her customers, and especially her family. She was an extremely talented hairdresser, and a true artist. In addition, she was one of the most kind-hearted, loving, non-judgmental, animal loving people in this world. She adored her husband and their Owen Patrick and Taylor Rae deeply. Grandma Barb was her “person”, and they now get to be together again.

Jamie is survived by her husband Joel Crisp, son Owen and daughter Taylor at home. Also included are Dad Ron Willey, Mom Sherry Burnham, Sister Brandy (Dan) Brown, Brother Jason (Miranda) Willey, Sister M’Kenna Willey, Step-Brother Lucas Brown, In-Laws Claire (Rick) Roening, Jackie (Will) Jordan, Jen (Dan) MacEachern, Nieces and Nephews Justice and Gunner Brown, Heston and Tennisen Willey, Cooper Willey, Nathan Roening and Liam Jordan, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her Step-Mom Adetta Willey, Grandparents Elmer and Margie Burnham and Grandparents Lewis(Bud) and Barbara Willey.

Jamie Rae “Boo” Willey Crisp-

We love you the “mostest”!

A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Shane Johnson Ranch Arena in Rosalia/Donahue.

