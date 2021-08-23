James Wilson Titus (80) lifelong resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on August 4, 2021. He was born to Jim and Emeogene (Bennet) Titus on July 16, 1941, in St. Maries, ID.

Jim grew up in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1960. Following high school, Jim went to work in the woods. He started Titus Logging, a business that still runs today. Jim knew and performed every job in the woods and could run every piece of equipment. Although he retired, he worked his property up until he died.

He was a strong man, and a hard worker. There was never a dull moment with Jim, and he kept his family on their toes. In his earlier years, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, riding 4 wheelers and his side by side. Genuinely, he just enjoyed being outdoors. He later enjoyed spending time at the river with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his son Roger and Kari Titus of St. Maries; his sister Maxine and Ed Larson of Lewiston, ID; 3 grandchildren, Nicole, Raelyn and Harlie; and 5 great-grandchildren Ella, Steven James, Bridger, Lyncoln, and Rogen. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jerry Vannatter. Jim’s family is planning a celebration of his life at a later date.